Russia to take 'necessary measures' after US' 'hostile actions'

Russia has accused the United States of "hostile actions" and said it will take "necessary measures."



While the US always emphasized its interest in maintaining diplomatic relations, "one can't help but notice that such statements are thwarted by increasingly hostile actions from the US side," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Friday.



Zakharova claimed that the transit restrictions ordered by Lithuania on Russia's Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad were imposed at the "obvious suggestion and stipulation" of the US.



Like the EU, the US also imposed far-reaching sanctions on Russia. According to Zakharova, there is every reason to believe that the US is trying to talk to Russia "from a position of strength."



"We will draw appropriate conclusions and take necessary measures," she said, without giving details.



Kaliningrad belongs to Russia, but lies between EU nations Poland and Lithuania.



The EU has joined in Western sanctions targeting Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine, which are now affecting trade to Kaliningrad.



"Lithuania is implementing the European Union's restrictive measures unanimously imposed on Russia by the Council in the last months," Eric Mamer, the European Commission's chief spokesperson, wrote on Twitter earlier this week.



Zakharova once again referred to the fact that a plane carrying expelled Russian diplomats was denied permission to take off in Washington, but the US State Department had already rejected this account.



