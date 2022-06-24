Europe slipping back into COVID-19 hold

Commuters wear facemasks as they walk at Waterloo Station in central London (AFP File Photo)

Europe seems to be slipping back into the hold of coronavirus as several countries have registered rising cases in recent days.

A week after Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, COVID-19 infections in the UK rose by 43%.

The country's Health Ministry reported that a total of 6,401 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals as of June 23.

Though all coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands were lifted in March, the number of daily cases rose by 36% last week compared to the previous week.

A surge in daily cases was also observed in Belgium, where daily figures of infections reached 2,756, climbing 46% on a weekly basis.

Germany recorded 119,360 COVID-19 cases on June 23. The daily number had been 48,502 on June 2.

This marked-rise forced German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach to consider bringing back some COVID-19 measures in the fall, according to local reports.

France also reported 79,852 daily coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Spain, like much of Europe, also experienced a significant increase in coronavirus infections in recent weeks. Spanish health authorities registered at least 50,235 coronavirus infections over the past week.

A total of 255,442 fresh coronavirus cases were registered from June 15 to 21 in Italy -- an increase of 58.9% compared to the previous week.

The new COVID-19 wave also hit Greece, which registered over 72,500 cases in the past 10 days.