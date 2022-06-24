Bulgaria MPs approve lifting veto on N.Macedonia EU talks

Bulgaria's parliament on Friday approved the lifting of the country's veto on opening EU accession talks with North Macedonia, an issue high on the agenda of an ongoing EU summit in Brussels.
"The decision is adopted with 170 votes in favour, 37 were against and 21 abstained," parliament deputy speaker Atanas Atanasov said after the vote.
The proposal paves the way for the government to unblock the start of negotiations in exchange for EU guarantees that North Macedonia will meet Bulgaria's demands on long-running historical and linguistic disputes.