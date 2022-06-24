BORIS JOHNSON SAYS HE CANT PRETEND LOST SEATS ARE GOOD RESULT

Boris Johnson says he can't pretend lost seats are good result

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the loss of two parliamentary seats overnight following elections was not a good result.

"Look, I'm not going to pretend these are brilliant results. We've got to listen, we've got to learn," Johnson told a news conference during a trip to the Rwandan capital of Kigali.

The losses - one in southwest England and another in a northern English industrial seat - have heaped pressure on Johnson, who earlier this month won a confidence vote among his lawmakers by a relatively modest margin.







