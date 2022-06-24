Amnesty calls for G7 to provide more help in face of climate change

The humanitarian organization Amnesty International called on the leading industrial nations to offer poorer countries more support in the fight against climate change in a statement on Friday, shortly before the start of the G7 summit in Germany.



"We are calling on the G7 to finally take responsibility and match their words with action," Annelen Micus, expert for the climate crisis and human rights for Amnesty in Germany, said in the statement.



"Protecting the rights of marginalized groups and of those hit hardest by the climate crisis must be at the centre of a fair climate policy," Micus continued.



G7 presidency holder Germany has a chance to take a leading role in the protection of human rights, also regarding climate change, Micus said.



"The German government should put its weight behind new international mechanisms, appropriately financed with new, additional money, to compensate those whose human rights have been injured by damage or losses caused by climate change," she said.



The heads of government of the seven leading industrial nations (G7) are due to meet in Elmau castle in Bavaria from June 26 to 28. One issue on the agenda will be the global fight against climate change .



Christiane Averbeck, the director of the German climate organization Klima-Allianz Deutschland, said: "The credibility of the G7 depends on whether they achieve real progress on climate protection."



She also said that measures in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine could not be allowed to run counter to efforts to manage climate change.



These efforts include a global shift to renewable energies, Averbeck said.



