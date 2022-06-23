UK lawmakers to vote on Northern Ireland Protocol bill next week

Plans by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to unilaterally scrap parts of Northern Ireland's Brexit deal will be debated and voted upon by parliament in London next week.



House of Commons Leader Mark Spencer announced the controversial legislation has been scheduled to receive its second reading on June 27.



This will see the lower house of parliament debate the main principles of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill and decide whether it can proceed for further consideration.



The UK government has argued the measures to remove checks on goods and animal and plant products travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are necessary to safeguard the Good Friday Agreement and peace and stability.



The imposition of checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland in order to keep an open border with Ireland has angered unionists.



But capitals across the European Union reacted with outrage to the plans to override parts of the protocol, which governs trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.



Northern Ireland's pro-Britain Democratic Unionist Party has long opposed the protocol and is refusing to enter into a power-sharing government at Stormont until issues with the post-Brexit settlement for the region are addressed.



