UK announces new sanctions against Russia

The British government on Thursday said it has imposed new trade sanctions on Russia.

The new sanctions prohibit "export, supply, and delivery, making available and transfer of internal repression goods and technology, goods and technology relating to chemical and biological weapons, maritime goods and technology, additional oil refining goods and technology, additional critical industry goods and technology," according to the announcement.

Export of jet fuel and fuel additives to Russia, and supply of Sterling or EU-denominated banknotes to a person connected with Russia are also prohibited.

Some of the newly introduced prohibitions will also cover the Ukrainian territories that are out of the government's control.

The new measures also ban "the import, acquisition or supply and delivery of revenue-generating goods that originate in or are consigned from Russia" and "the provision of technical assistance, and financial services, funds, and brokering services relating to iron and steel imports."