Türkiye, Israel working on restore ties to ambassador level -minister

Türkiye and Israel have begun work restoring their mutual diplomatic representation to ambassador level, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Thursday as the two countries seek an end to more than a decade of strained ties.

In a joint news conference with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, Çavuşoğlu also said they were in close contact regarding threats to Israeli citizens in Türkiye and that Ankara would not allow terrorist attacks on its territory.

Çavuşoğlu said he and Lapid were in close contact regarding threats to Israeli citizens. Lapid thanked Turkey for helping foil an Iranian plot to harm Israelis in Istanbul and said the effort was still underway.

"Regarding terror threat against Israelis in Türkiye, Ankara will never allow such terror attacks on its territory." Çavuşoğlu said.