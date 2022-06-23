TRUSS HAILS TÜRKIYES IMPORTANT ROLE IN GETTING GRAIN OUT OF UKRAINE

The crisis around grain trapped in Ukraine must be resolved in the next month, British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Thursday during a visit to Ankara when she offered Britain's expertise to help resolve the situation.

"We are very clear that this grain crisis is urgent, that it needs to be solved within the next month otherwise we could see devastating consequences," Truss told a news conference alongside Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Hailing Türkiye's "leading role" in opening a grain export corridor from Ukraine, Truss stressed the urgency of the grain crisis, adding that it will have devastating consequences if not solved within the next month.

A "control center" is to be established for the grain corridor if Russian and Ukrainian sides reach an agreement in a meeting to be held in Istanbul soon, said the Turkish foreign minister.

"If an agreement is signed in Istanbul, then there would be a control center to be established as a safe zone out of the Ukrainian territorial waters of will be established," said Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu during a press conference.

Supporting the UN efforts, Çavuşoğlu also said Türkiye is trying to solve the grain issue with Russia and Ukraine.

On allegations regarding stolen grains from Ukraine, Minister Çavuşoğlu stressed that Türkiye investigated the country of origin of all mentioned products and they were labeled Russian.

Türkiye is against the illegal buying and selling of Ukrainian grain by any country, including but not limited to Russia and to be sold to other countries.

Noting that Türkiye has "full determination" on the matter, Çavuşoğlu also stated that the country will not allow entry of such grain.