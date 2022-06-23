Scholz: Western Balkans efforts ‘must lead to EU accession’

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said "the many efforts that have been made by [the Western Balkan] states must lead to accession," ahead of a meeting of European Union leaders with their Western Balkan counterparts in Brussels.



"For almost 20 years, the countries and the citizens of the Western Balkans have been waiting for the opportunity to become members of the European Union," Scholz said.



Scholz mentioned that North Macedonia had even changed its name in the hope of becoming a member of the European Union.



He said that Germany "will feel responsible" for making sure that Western Balkan countries have the "opportunity to actually successfully implement their European prospects."



Scholz added that it's of "utmost importance that this becomes a credible promise" amid growing frustration among the region's leaders.

