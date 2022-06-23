Mandatory coronavirus vaccination to be abolished in Austria

Mandatory coronavirus vaccinations will be abolished in Austria, Health Minister Johannes Rauch announced on Thursday.



"No one is getting vaccinated because of the compulsory vaccination [law]," Rauch explained, despite the threat of a fine. On Wednesday, just 140 people nationwide received their first coronavirus jab.



The law enforcing vaccinations had already effectively been put on hold in Austria.



People had to be convinced of the need for a vaccination, Rauch said. "And we can only achieve this, when it is on a voluntary basis," he said.



