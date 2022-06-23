News World Germany says it has taken in 21,000 at-risk Afghans

DPA WORLD Published June 23,2022

More than 21,000 Afghans have been able to get out of their home country and relocate to Germany since the Taliban seized power in August last year, the German foreign minister said on Thursday.



Berlin has promised to assist local employees of the German military and German agencies, plus Afghans at risk under the new hardline regime.



Overall, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that two thirds of all Afghans who received permission to move to Germany had done so.



Baerbock said that of the former local forces who had worked for the Bundeswehr, three quarters had relocated to Germany.



The pace of arrivals from Afghanistan has quickened since the start of the year, she said, with more than 12,000 coming since January.



