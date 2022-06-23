Assam floods claim more 12 lives in India

As floods in northeastern India's Assam state have entered 11th day on Thursday, 12 more people died in the past 24 hours, authorities said.

The death toll in Assam due to floods and landslides has now touched 100 since April 6, while over 5 million people have been affected by the devastating floods, according to the state's disaster management authority.

The fresh deaths included four children and 32 districts of the state are currently hit by floods, officials said.

More than 271,000 people are taking shelter in 845 relief camps, Assam's disaster management authority said in a statement.

"A total of 100 people have lost their lives due to floods and landslides in this season," it added.

The Assam government on Thursday said food items and essentials were airdropped today at the flood-hit Silchar city by helicopters.

"We plan to continue such air-droppings for our stranded people in the days ahead, apart from the regular relief," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Twitter.