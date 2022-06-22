US 'systematically destroys' already 'lamentable' relations: Russia

The United States is systematically destroying bilateral relations which already are in a "lamentable state" at the moment, the Russian media cited the Foreign Ministry as saying on Wednesday in a statement.

"The American side continues to systematically destroy bilateral relations that are already in a lamentable state," the foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in the statement.

She also added that Russia will consider an asymmetrical response to the decision of the US to not let Russian aircraft pick up Russian diplomats from the US.