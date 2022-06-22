Türkiye’s vice president due to receive UK foreign secretary

Türkiye's Vice President Fuat Oktay will receive British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

The duo is expected to discuss the relations between the two countries during the meeting at the presidential complex.

Meanwhile, over the phone, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the solution for the export of grain from Ukraine, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Tuesday.

Tons of Ukrainian grain remain stuck because of the military conflict, causing global shortages and price hikes. Russia, which is accused of using food as a weapon, has maintained that Western sanctions are to blame for food shortages.

Erdogan told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday that Türkiye maintains joint efforts to ensure the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, which would be "effective in terms of averting a global food crisis."