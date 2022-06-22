Dialogue channels with Türkiye should always be kept open: Greek opposition leader

Dialogue channels with Türkiye should always be kept open, said the Greek main opposition leader, local media reported on Wednesday.

For Greece, 2022 has been a year of great intensity and worrying developments at the geopolitical level, SYRIZA-PS party leader Alexis Tsipras told the General Assembly of the Greek Tourism Confederation, according to the daily Avgi.

Criticizing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' decision to transfer arms to Ukraine, he argued that this makes the country part of the crisis.

Referring to the early elections rumors which intensified after the prime minister hinted at the possibility last week, Tsipras called on Mitsotakis to announce the exact date as soon as possible.

About possible coalition partners after the elections, he said: "The Greek people will decide if and with whom we will form a government."

However, Tsipras said, such a coalition should be formed between progressive forces.