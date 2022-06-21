Vladimir Putin says Russia will strengthen its armed forces

Russia will further strengthen its armed forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to develop and strengthen our armed forces, taking into account potential military threats and risks," Putin said in televised comments.

He added that Russia 's newly tested Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles , capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, would be deployed for duty by the end of the year.

PUTIN 'PROUD' OF RUSSIAN TROOPS IN UKRAINE

"We are proud that during the special military operation our fighters act with courage, professionalism, like real heroes," Putin said in televised remarks during a Kremlin meeting with military academy graduates.

Referring to Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the intervention in Ukraine, he said "they will be overcome".

And "in the face of new threats and risks, we will further develop and strengthen our armed forces", he said, promising the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile would be commissioned by the end of the year.

"There is no doubt that we will be even stronger," Putin added.

On February 24, Putin sent troops into neighbouring pro-Western Ukraine to "de-militarise" and "de-nazify" the country.

Putin has repeatedly claimed Russia's economy has managed to weather the barrage of unprecedented international sanctions.







