Russia lodges protest with EU envoy over Kaliningrad 'blockade'

Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it summoned the European Union's ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer over what Moscow calls "anti-Russian restrictions" on goods transiting between Kaliningrad and the rest of Russia.

In a statement, it called for transit via the region to be restored "immediately" and vowed to retaliate if the situation does not improve.

EU member Lithuania has shut a rail corridor from Russia to its exclave to certain basic goods including construction materials, metals and coal in response to new EU sanctions that came into force on Saturday.







