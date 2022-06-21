PANAMAS PRESIDENT SAYS DIAGNOSED WITH RARE BLOOD DISORDER

Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo said on Monday he has been diagnosed with a rare blood disorder known as myelodysplastic syndrome and that he will be seeking a second medical opinion.

Myelodysplastic syndrome is considered a type of cancer by the American Cancer Society.

Cortizo said in a statement that his prognosis was "medium-risk." He said he received the diagnosis on June 16 after routine bloodwork in May showed a drop in his hemoglobin and white blood cell count and that he will receive a second opinion from specialists in Houston, Texas in July.