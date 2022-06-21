Murder of Honduran activist: Businessman sentenced to 22 years

A former energy firm boss has been sentenced to 22 years and six months in jail for his role in the murder of Honduran environmental activist Berta Caceres.



The country's judiciary announced the sentence on Monday after a court found businessman David Castillo convicted for his role in the murder in July last year.



Castillo, the ex-president of energy firm Desa, was deemed an accomplice and found to have been motivated by a desire to eliminate obstacles to his business.



Caceres was campaigning against the construction of a hydroelectric plant.



The 44-year-old campaigner was shot dead in front of her home in La Esperanza in western Honduras in March 2016. She was active in campaigning for the rights of the Lenca Indigenous people.



In December 2019, seven people were handed sentences of between around 30 and 50 years for their involvement in the crime.



The Council of Popular and Indigenous Organizations of Honduras (COPINH) co-founded by Caceres demanded further detentions after the sentencing announcement on Monday. Castillo is only one part of a chain of command in the killing, the group said.



The sentence can be appealed.



Caceres was awarded the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize for her work. Posthumously she was a finalist for the European Parliament's Sakharov Prize in 2020.

