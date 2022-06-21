MACRON REFUSES FRENCH PREMIERS RESIGNATION AFTER ELECTION BLOW

French President Emmanuel Macron has rejected an offer by Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne to resign, after his political alliance suffered large losses in parliamentary elections at the weekend.



Although the step is usually a formality following parliamentary elections, it has taken on additional significance this year.



Macron wants Borne to remain in office and thereby keep the government going, the Élysée Palace said on Tuesday.



In Sunday's election, the president's centrist camp did not receive an absolute majority but only a simple majority, a situation not seen in France for over 30 years.



It is expected to make it far more difficult for Macron to push through his political agenda during his second term.



Macron began individual talks with the leaders of the parties represented in parliament on Tuesday morning to explore possibilities for constructive cooperation or a coalition.



These talks should be concluded by Wednesday, according to the Élysée Palace.

