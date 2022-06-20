Türkiye remembers diplomat killed by Armenian terror group

Türkiye on Monday remembered its diplomat killed by an Armenian terror group in Austria's capital Vienna in the mid-1980s.

"We remember with respect our martyr Erdoğan Özen, Deputy Counsellor for Labour of the Turkish Embassy in Vienna, assassinated by the Armenian terrorist organization ARA on 20 June 1984," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

Over the decades, Armenian terror groups, including JCAG, the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA), and the Armenian Revolutionary Army carried out many assassinations of Turkish diplomats and their families around the world.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency, a total of 77 people-58 of them Turkish nationals, including 31 diplomats and members of their families-lost their lives in attacks carried out by these terrorist groups from 1973 to 1986.

The terror campaign started in 1973 when Türkiye's Consul General in Los Angeles Mehmet Baydar and diplomat Bahadır Demir were assassinated in an attack by a terrorist, named Gourgen Yanikian.

ASALA was the first Armenian terrorist group to launch a campaign against Türkiye. It targeted not only Türkiye but also other countries and became infamous for a 1975 bomb attack on the Beirut office of the World Council of Churches.

The JCAG initially gained notoriety after claiming responsibility with ASALA for the Oct. 22, 1975 attack on Danis Tunaligil, Türkiye's ambassador in Vienna.

The ARA is considered a continuation of the JCAG under a different name.