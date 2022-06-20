Trial begins of neo-Nazi group 'Blood & Honour' in Germany

Alleged members of the banned neo-Nazi network "Blood & Honour" went on trial on Monday in the southern German city of Munich.



Prosecutors allege that senior figures in the network are among the 10 defendants, who are accused among other things of spreading right-wing extremist propaganda.



The men are accused of keeping the organization going despite the fact it was banned by the federal government in September 2000.



Some of the accused are alleged to have sold music CDs with banned right-wing rock music and merchandise with banned neo-Nazi symbols.



The public display of Nazi symbols, such as the swastika or the Hitler salute, are criminal offences in Germany.



