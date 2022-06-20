Swiss expect Ukraine reconstruction to be 'long, complex'

Switzerland, which will host a high-level conference next month on rebuilding Ukraine, said Monday it expected the process to be "long and complex," and would have to be accompanied with reforms.

"The war is still going on, but we also know that the time will come for reconstruction," Swiss President Ignazio Cassis told reporters as he presented the plans for the July 4-5 conference.

"We need to discuss this as quickly as possible, by gathering the concerned countries and the international organisations around the table to define when, what, who, but especially to lay out how we want to prepare this reconstruction plan," he said.

Switzerland has invited leaders from scores of countries and international organisations to the conference in Lugano, near the Italian border.

The event had been planned before Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, and had originally been slated to discuss reforms in Ukraine before being repurposed for war reconstruction.

No one had wanted to cancel the event after the war erupted, Cassis said. That would have sent "a very bad signal" to Ukraine and the international community, he added.

Swiss authorities say they expect delegates from more than 40 countries and 20 international organisations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmygal have confirmed they will participate, either in person or virtually.

Cassis confirmed that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would be there, as would the heads of government of Lithuania and the Czech Republic.

The conference will focus on pledging funds for reconstruction. It will look in particular at rebuilding infrastructure decimated by the war and Ukraine's ravaged economy -- but also on reforms that can be implemented even as the war rages.

The event had originally been meant to focus on "good governance, decentralisation, the separation of powers and the fight against corruption", and those issues would remain on the agenda, Cassis said.