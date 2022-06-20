Rain brings respite to firefighters amid wildfires near Berlin

Things in a forested area south-west of Berlin were easing on Monday morning thanks in part to rain, local authorities said.



A pair of wildfires fuelled by a sudden heatwave and dry conditions tore through forested areas just to the south of Berlin, triggering the evacuation of hundreds of residents.



Beelitz Mayor Bernhard Knuth said that things were looking "a lot more relaxed" on Monday morning and that no further residents had to leave their homes as the fire lines were being held.



Firefighters in the town of Treuenbrietzen, which lies around 70 kilometres south-west of Berlin, have been fighting the flames since Friday.



The situation worsened when a second blaze started near Beelitz, about 20 kilometres away.



The fires, which spread rapidly in part due to strong winds, triggered the evacuation of some 600 residents.



