'Historic week' on EU candidate status begins for Ukraine: Zelensky

A "historic week" on the EU candidate status begins for Ukraine as of Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address late Sunday.

Ukraine faces an historic opportunity to become an EU candidate, says President Volodymyr Zelensky. But he also warned that his country faces uphill battles.



"[Monday] begins a truly historic week when we hear the answer from the European Union on Ukraine's candidate status," Zelensky said in his video address late on Sunday.



But a targeted intensification of Russian aggression is also to be expected because of this, he warned. "[Russia will] demonstratively intensify its hostile actions this week, not only towards us, but also towards other countries in Europe," Zelensky said. Ukraine is prepared and is warning its partners.



According to the Ukrainian president, Russia is massing forces towards Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhya, both cities located in the majority Russian-speaking east of Ukraine. Parts of the areas are already occupied by Russian troops.



On Friday, the European Commission recommended that Ukraine be granted the status of a candidate country. However, all 27 member states still have to agree. The final decision is to be made at an EU summit scheduled for Thursday and Friday.



In the western Russian region of Bryansk, on the border with Ukraine, a man was injured by artillery fire, according to official reports.



"This morning the village of Suzemka was shelled by the Ukrainian armed forces," the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, announced on his Telegram channel. One person was "injured" and several "objects" were damaged.



The injured person is said to be an employee of the local energy supplier. According to the report, he received minor skin injuries from splinters. One single-family house and two apartment buildings were damaged. In addition, the power supply of the village was partially shut down.



"The shelling was carried out in retaliation," the governor noted, referring to the Ukrainian attack. He added that the source of the fire was quickly neutralized. Based on his wording, it follows that Ukraine had previously been shelled from Russian territory.



Moscow's difficulties in its advance in Ukraine are also due to the weaknesses of the Russian air force, according to British intelligence experts.



It is very likely that these are one of the main factors behind the very limited Russian successes, an update from the British Ministry of Defence said on Monday.



"While Russia has an impressive roster of relatively modern and capable combat jets, the air force has also almost certainly failed to develop the institutional culture and skill-sets required for its personnel to meet Russia's aspiration of delivering a more Western-style modern air campaign," the daily update said.



"This has led to a greater than planned weight of effort falling to ground troops, who are becoming exhausted; and on advanced cruise missiles, stocks of which are likely running low."



