Ground ready for 'big leap' in Türkiye-Vietnam bilateral ties: Envoy

There is ground for Türkiye and Vietnam to take a "big leap" in bilateral relations, according to Vietnamese Ambassador Do Son Hai.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Hai said there are several aspects in which the two countries can increase cooperation, particularly emphasizing economic and cultural ties, as well as the education sector.

"I believe there are many different areas where improvements can be made. Both countries have their strengths and weaknesses. If we work together, there can be a big leap in bilateral relations," he said.

Tourism between Türkiye and Vietnam is also insufficient, said Hai.

He said the two countries are more than capable of raising bilateral trade from the current $1.6 billion to $4 billion in the next five years.

After Malaysia, Vietnam currently has the highest trade volume with Türkiye among all members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), he added.

All we need to boost trade is for both sides to pursue this goal with focus and determination, Hai said, adding that he will use his position as an ambassador to build links between entrepreneurs and companies in Türkiye and Vietnam.

When it comes to our people, there is an evident disconnect as either side knows little about the other, said the envoy.

For this, major media outlets such as Anadolu Agency have a critically important role-they are the ones who can fill the gaps and bring our people closer, he added.