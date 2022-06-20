German president urges Europe to increase its 'resilience'

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for a new focus on development in Central and Eastern Europe on Monday, as 12 countries in the region held a meeting of the so-called Three Seas Initiative (3SI).



In light of the war in Ukraine, he backed efforts to link the countries between the Baltic Sea, the Adriatic Sea and the Black Sea more closely.



The goal of the 3SI is to promote cooperation for the development of infrastructure in the energy, transport, and digital sectors.



Citing the same three sectors, Steinmeier said "together, we must increase our resilience in various areas."



All of these sectors are affected by the war in Ukraine, he said, arguing that "we have to position ourselves better in this whole area than we have done in the past."



Germany is a partner country in the Three Seas Initiative rather than a full member.



The members of the group, founded in 2015, are: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia, Croatia, and Austria.



Latvian President Egils Levits has said the meeting in Riga "will also focus on how the 3SI platform can help Ukraine in resisting Russia's aggression and rebuilding its infrastructure."