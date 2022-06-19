UN peacekeeper killed in roadside bomb blast in northern Mali

A UN peacekeeper was killed in a roadside bomb explosion in northern Mali on Sunday.

A UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) peacekeeper was conducting a mine search and detection operation in the Kidal region when his vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED), killing one personnel, the mission said in a statement.

He was seriously injured in the blast, but eventually died, it added.

The mission's head El-Ghassim Wane has strongly condemned the attack.

"This new incident illustrates, once again, the complexity of the environment in which the Mission operates and the security challenges it faces on a daily basis," Wane said.

"I applaud the commitment of our explosive ordnance disposal teams who are putting their lives at risk to preserve those of their colleagues and civilian populations. Their role is crucial to the conduct of our operations," he said.

He stressed the importance of making every effort to identify and bring to justice the perpetrators of hostile acts against MINUSMA while reaffirming the mission's commitment to carrying out its mandate in the interests of peace and security in Mali.

Under international law, attacks on peacekeepers are considered a war crime.

Several IED attacks against uniformed MINUSMA soldiers have been recorded since the beginning of this year, killing several peacekeepers and injuring others.

Earlier this month, a MINUSMA peacekeeper was killed and three others were wounded while repelling a terror attack in the northern region, where Mali has been battling violence orchestrated by militants, targeting soldiers and civilians over the past decade.

In late May, the mission's convoy was hit by an explosive device in the Aguelhok area, leaving nine peacekeepers wounded.