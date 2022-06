Turnout in the second round of France's parliamentary election on Sunday was just over 38 percent at 1500 GMT with three hours of voting to go, the interior ministry said.

The figure of 38.11 percent was down on the 39.42 percent recorded in the first round on June 12 at the same stage, although up on the 35.33 percent recorded in 2017. Analysts say the turnout is crucial to whether a new left-wing alliance can pose a serious threat to President Emmanuel Macron's majority.