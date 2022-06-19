News World Russian music to be banned in Ukraine, in response to war

Russian music to be banned in Ukraine, in response to war

DPA WORLD Published June 19,2022 Subscribe

Music by artists with Russian citizenship will be banned in public in Ukraine after a measure to that effect was passed by a two-thirds majority in the upper house on Sunday, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced on Telegram.



The bill's explanatory statement explains the "musical product of the aggressor state [could] influence separatist sentiment in the population."



Russian music would make the adoption of a Russian identity more attractive and aimed at weakening the Ukrainian state, the text read.



Exceptions would only be made for artists who have publicly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the SBU secret service to draw up a special list of exemptions.



In parallel, the import and distribution of books and other printed products from Russia, Belarus and the Russian-occupied territories has been banned. Books from Russia had already been subject to censorship since 2016.





