No plans to alter G7 security after old police files leaked online

No changes are expected to the security plans for next weekend's G7 summit in southern Germany, despite a leak of police documents for a summit at the same location in 2015, a regional official said on Sunday.



"We're working on the assumption right now that it's not critical to the operation that's before us," said Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann.



"We're doing a lot of things similarly to how we did them seven years ago. But the police are also doing a lot of things differently than seven years ago.



"Thus, regarding what was released, no immediate conclusions can be drawn about what police are going to do in the coming days."



G7 leaders are set to gather in Elmau Castle in southern Germany from June 26-28. The castle was also the site of a 2015 G7 summit.



Data on 2015's security arrangements were released on Sunday on a website classified as left-wing extremist by Germany's domestic intelligence agency. It remains unknown who released the information.



Herrmann said police are investigating. Multiple security sources have confirmed the documents' authenticity to dpa.



