Millions affected as devastating floods hit new areas in Bangladesh

Floods in Bangladesh has deteriorated because of heavy rain and an onrush of water from the hills and upstream India, affecting millions of people, according to officials.

"Till now, 10 districts out of 64 have been hit by the floods across the country," State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, Md. Enamur Rahman, said at a news conference late Saturday.

Citing official sources, he said in the history of more than 100 years, the northeastern Sylhet and Sunamganj districts have never faced such massive floods.

Power and gas services have been disrupted in the two border districts and residents are suffering from food, water and sanitation crises.

More than 5 million residents in the districts have been affected while thousands are still stranded, according to officials.

"Even we are not able now to move within the Sylhet City Corporation areas as roads have been inundated by the flood. Not any single area in the district is out of the calamity," Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet, Md. Mojibur Rahman, told Anadolu Agency.

He said the military is working to rescue stranded residents.

"Members of county's naval force and coast guard are also working and two helicopters of the air force are also ready to drive in any emergency need," he added.

Train services have also been disrupted in the Sylhet district.

The situation in other districts has also deteriorated.

To date, 27 people have been killed -- 17 by lightning, 5 by drowning, 4 from landslides and one during a ferry accident, according to officials.

At least 10 others were injured in a collision between two ferries on the Padma River due to heavy water flow late Saturday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged all concerned people to work to help victims.