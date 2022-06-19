Gennady Burbulis, who helped dissolve the Soviet Union, dead at 76

Gennady Burbulis, one of the most important allies of Russia's late first president, Boris Yeltsin, and one of the signers of the Belavezha Accords, which effectively dissolved the Soviet Union, is dead.



Burbulis, who was considered one of the most influential political figures in the Soviet Union's waning years, died during a business trip in Baku on Sunday, Azerbaijani news agency Turan reported.



One of Yeltsin's closest associates, he served as foreign minister and vice premier. In 1991, he co-signed the Belavezha Accords together with Yeltsin on behalf of Russia, an agreement declaring the Soviet Union had ceased to exist and establishing the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in its place.

Burbulis has been credited with the opening line of the agreement, "The USSR, as a geopolitical reality, and as a subject of international law - has ceased to exist."



The politician is also said to have convinced Yeltsin of the need for the severe economic reforms implemented under Yegor Gaidar.



Burbulis was eventually dismissed as a presidential advisor in 1992 after his influence on Yeltsin had waned.



However, he continued to work in politics, first as a member of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, and later as a deputy governor and senator at the Russian Federation Council.

