Drought-hit regions in Italy call for state of emergency

Italy is experiencing a worsening drought, with regions in the north demanding that the national government declare a state of emergency.



Agriculture Minister Stefano Patuanelli said at the weekend that declaring a state of emergency was "inevitable," according to the Ansa news agency.



A top-level meeting of the regions and the government is planned in Rome this week.



In various parts of the Mediterranean country it has not rained for about four months. The Po River is at its lowest level in 70 years.



The water shortage is threatening several harvests in the northern regions of Piedmont, Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna.



In many places, the water reservoirs are empty and tankers are being used to transport water; in some communities, water may only be used for drinking or for other vital parts of everyday life.



In some areas of the country yields have fallen by half, according to agricultural industry estimates.



The dairy industry is also affected: due to the unusual heat and a shortage of fodder, cows are producing up to 10% less milk.



