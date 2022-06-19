Driver arrested after crashing through police barrier in the Vatican

Security forces in the Vatican were briefly put on high alert on Sunday, after a car drove through a police cordon near St Peter's Square, according to media reports.



The 39-year-old driver failed to stop at a checkpoint near St Peter's Square early on Sunday, resulting in a brief police chase during which an officer fired a shot at the escaping vehicle's wheels, Italian media reported.



After the car stopped, police arrested the driver, using a taser in the process.



The Corriere della Serra newspaper reported that the chase took place in an area busy with tourists, who had come to attend the pope's Angelus prayer, delivered every Sunday at noon.



According to Roman newspaper Il Messaggero, a terror alarm was briefly triggered in the Vatican due to the incident. The Pontifical Swiss Guards, the Vatican's armed forces responsible for protecting the pope and the territory of the city state, had temporarily closed an access gate to the Vatican when the shot was fired, it said.