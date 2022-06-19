China conducts land-based anti-ballistic missile test on Sun

China on Sunday successfully conducted a land-based, mid-course anti-ballistic missile test on Sun within the country's borders.

This is a defensive test and is not aimed at any country, Chinese daily Global Times quoted the Defense Ministry as saying.

Conducted at night within the Chinese border, the test reached its desired objective, the ministry said in a statement.

A similar test was held in February last year, according to an announcement of the Chinese Defense Ministry at the time.

The latest test brings the tally of publicly announced Chinese land-based antiballistic missile technical tests to six.