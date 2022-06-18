News
Ukraine plans to resume peace talks with Russia by August
Published June 18,2022
Ukraine plans to resume peace talks with Russia by the end of August, when counter-attack operations have been carried out.
The country will be in a better position to negotiate, Kyiv's chief negotiator David Arakhamia told an interview with US broadcasters Voice of America on Saturday. He believes Ukraine will conduct an operation with counter-attacks in different places, he said without giving details.
As the war rages in Ukraine, peace negotiations have come to a standstill. At the end of March, Kyiv proposed talks in Istanbul, among other things, to renounce a NATO membership in exchange for international security guarantees.
Russia, however, is demanding demilitarization of its neighbour and the cession of territory, including the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions.