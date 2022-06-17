Zelenskyy invites Australian prime minister to visit Ukraine

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gestures during a joint press conference with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in Sydney, Australia (AP File Photo)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed on Friday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited him to visit Kyiv.

"I will take the appropriate advice and obviously there are security issues as well in terms of such a visit," Albanese told reporters after his first Cabinet meeting, according to a transcript issued by his office.

"I appreciate the spirit in which it (invitation) has been offered."

He added that his country has given support to Ukraine in defending its national sovereignty against Russia.

"We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine," he added.

On Thursday, leaders from France, Germany, Italy and Romania visited Kyiv and met with Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, Russia sanctioned 121 Australian citizens, including Premier of South Australia Peter Malinauskas.

"I am very grateful for the fact that Vladimir Putin has paid attention to the leading role that South Australia is playing in trying to stand up for the democratic values that we collectively as a country hold dear," Malinauskas said while speaking with reporters alongside Prime Minister Albanese.

"My Government has sought to do a number of things to send a very clear message that the people of South Australia stand firmly with Ukraine, as does every State and Territory, and I am just grateful for the fact that Vladimir Putin took notice," he added.

















