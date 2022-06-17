 Contact Us
News World UK approves U.S. extradition of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange

UK approves U.S. extradition of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has approved the US government's request to extradite the WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange, her department said Friday. The Home Office said the interior minister "must sign an extradition order if there are no grounds to prohibit the (extradition) order being made" and the courts had found none.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 17,2022
Subscribe
UK APPROVES U.S. EXTRADITION OF WIKILEAKS FOUNDER JULIAN ASSANGE

British interior minister Priti Patel on Friday approved the extradition of WikiLeaks' founder, Julian Assange, to the United States to face criminal charges, bringing his long-running legal saga closer to a conclusion.

Assange is wanted by U.S. authorities on 18 counts, including a spying charge, relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

His supporters say he is an anti-establishment hero who has been victimised because he exposed U.S. wrongdoing in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, and that his prosecution is a politically-motivated assault on journalism and free speech.

"On 17 June, following consideration by both the Magistrates Court and High Court, the extradition of Mr Julian Assange to the US was ordered. Mr Assange retains the normal 14-day right to appeal," the Home Office said in a statement.

Patel's decision does not mean the end of Australian-born Assange's legal battle which has been going on for more than a decade.

He can launch an appeal at London's High Court which must give its approval for a challenge to proceed. He can ultimately seek to take his case to the United Kingdom Supreme Court. But if an appeal is refused, Assange must be extradited within 28 days.