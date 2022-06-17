TURKISH OFFICIALS TO DISCUSS FINLAND AND SWEDENS NATO BIDS IN BRUSSELS

Turkish officials will discuss Ankara's concerns regarding Finland and Sweden's NATO membership bids at talks in Brussels on Sunday, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Friday.

Sweden and Finland applied to join the U.S.-led Western alliance last month, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Their applications have faced opposition from Türkiye, which has been infuriated by what it calls Swedish and Finnish support for YPG/PKK militants and arms embargoes on Ankara.

Last month, Türkiye gave Finland and Sweden written demands to address its concerns, but Çavuşoğlu said on Wednesday that the letters from NATO and Stockholm in response were "far from meeting our expectations".

Speaking at a news conference in Zagreb on Friday, Çavuşoğlu said Turkish presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın, who is also his chief foreign policy adviser, and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal would travel to Brussels on Sunday for talks.

"They (NATO) sent a document, one that could be signed in a trilateral way. We found these documents insufficient and sent our own document in response. We said 'negotiations can continue through this'," Çavuşoğlu said.

"Önal and presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın will travel to Brussels on Sunday night and they will carry out work with NATO on this document, but we remind NATO and all parties of our determination on this issue," he added.

NATO leaders will convene in Madrid on June 29-30 to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as the Nordic bids. Ankara has said it does not view the summit as a deadline, and progress would only be made once its concerns were addressed.

Any NATO membership requires unanimous approval from all 30 members of the alliance. Türkiye has been a NATO ally for more than 70 years and has the alliance's second-biggest army.









