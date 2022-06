This photograph taken on June 10, 2022, shows the regional government building destroyed by a Russian missile strike in March 2022, in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine (AFP File)

Russia struck the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv with missiles on Friday morning, killing two people and wounding 20, including a child, the region's governor said.

The attack damaged four residential buildings and an infrastructure facility, Governor Vitaliy Kim added on Telegram.

A video posted on social media showed two missiles hitting the ground and causing a large explosion with clouds rising above multi-storey buildings. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.