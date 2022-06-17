PUTIN SAYS WESTS ECONOMIC BLITZKRIEG HAS FAILED

The Western sanctions imposed on Russia have failed to have an effect, according to President Vladimir Putin.



"The economic blitzkrieg had no chance of success from the very beginning," Putin said at the International Economic Forum in St Petersburg on Friday. "We are strong people and we can cope with any challenge."



Putin called the sanctions imposed by Western countries in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine "insane" and "thoughtless." He said the punitive measures were also hitting the EU hard. He put the damage to Europe at $400 billion.



In his speech to business representatives, Putin also criticized the West further. The US is acting like "God's messenger on Earth," he said. The West wants to colonize other parts of the world, he said.

