US-led coalition says it detained senior Daesh/ISIS leader in Syria

US-led coalition forces detained a senior Daesh/ISIS leader during an operation in Syria on Thursday.

"The detained individual was assessed to be an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group's top leaders in Syria," said a statement by the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR).

The statement said there were no civilians harmed during the operation or any damage to coalition aircraft or assets.

"Coalition forces will continue to hunt the remnants of Daesh wherever they hide to ensure their enduring defeat," it added.

According to multiple local media reports, the operation, backed by helicopters, was conducted in northern Syria.

In February, the terror group's leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed in Syria by US forces. He was named the leader of Daesh/ISIS in 2019 after the killing by US special forces of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi earlier that year.