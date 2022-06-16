French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that Ukraine must win the war against Russia, as he visited the town of Irpin outside the capital Kyiv.

"France has been alongside Ukraine since day one. We stand with the Ukrainians without ambiguity. Ukraine must resist and win," Macron told journalists in Irpin in response to a question on his previous remarks that Russia must not be humiliated.

Macron added that massacres and war crimes had been committed in the Ukrainian town of Irpin.

"It's a heroic city, marked by the stigmata of barbarism," Macron told reporters.

"It's here, among other places, that the Ukrainians stopped the Russian army descending onto Kyiv," the French leader said. "It represents the heroism of the army, but also of the Ukrainian population. And alongside that, you have traces of barbarism."

The leaders of Germany, France and Italy rode into Kyiv on an overnight train on Thursday in a joint demonstration of support for Ukraine, where officials were pleading for more and faster deliveries of Western arms to hold off Russia's assault.