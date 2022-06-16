Scholz in Kiev: Bring Western Balkan states closer to EU as well

In view of the prospects for Ukraine to start the process of joining the European Union, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has spoken out in favour of also bringing the Western Balkan states closer to the bloc.



"It is a question of European credibility that we finally fulfil our promise to the states of the Western Balkans, which have been on this path for years, now and in concrete terms," the German leader said in Kiev on Thursday.



"There are clear criteria for accession to the European Union that must be fulfilled by all candidates," he added. This applies in particular to the common rules with regard to democracy and the rule of law.



"Democracy and the rule of law are what bring us together in the European Union and distinguish us from others," Scholz said.



The EU must prepare for this development and modernize its structures and procedures, he added.



