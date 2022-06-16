New terrorism law takes effect in Sweden as of July 1

The anti-terror law, which was adopted by the Swedish Parliament on May 31, will come into force at the beginning of July, according to local media.

Swedish official news agency TT reported the new anti-terrorism law will enter into force as of July 1.

According to the law, attempts to harm a country with the aim of terrorism and to commit an intentional crime can be considered as a terrorist crime.

The maximum prison sentence of a person who is proven to have committed an act while being an active member of a terrorist group has been increased from six years to seven years.

The statute of limitations for simple terrorist crimes will be lifted.

Crimes such as funding terrorism, calling to disrupt public order, recruiting staff for a terrorist organization and providing terrorist training can be sentenced to one year to six years in prison. The crimes in question were punishable by six months in prison.

Swedish courts will be able to try and decide on all crimes, regardless of who committed the crime and where it was committed.

In a statement, the Swedish Intelligence Agency, SEPO, said that the increased penalties in the new law are a signal value for criminals.

The statement stressed the country should not be a haven for violence-prone individuals and extremists.

The Swedish Parliament had adopted the new terrorism law on May 31, which foresees an increase in penalties for terrorist crimes.

Sweden is under pressure from Türkiye to end its support for the PKK/YPG terror group if it wants to join NATO, with Ankara saying the bloc is a security alliance and that any potential members must take a clear stance against terrorism.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK terror group's Syrian offshoot.





















