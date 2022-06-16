Lithuanian president: Rebuilding Ukraine a 'personal commitment' as country delivers armoured vehicles

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has called the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine a "personal commitment."



"I saw with my own eyes destroyed Ukrainian homes, with only charred walls left. I deeply and painfully grieve for the irreparably ruined human lives," Nauseda said in parliament.



"The fate of the whole of Europe is being decided in Ukraine today. It is therefore essential to curb Russia's imperial ambitions by acting together with our friends and allies," Nauseda said. "Above all, we must ensure that the EU and NATO countries act with unity, speed and decisiveness."

He also pledged further military aid and humanitarian support to Ukraine and thanked Lithuanians for their solidarity with Ukrainian refugees and their donations.

Separately the Lithuanian army said that Ukraine has received a delivery of M113 armoured personnel carriers worth around €15.5 million ($16.1 million).



Lithuania says it has now provided military aid worth around €115 million since the start of the war. Among the equipment sent were Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and mine-clearing vehicles.

