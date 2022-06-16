News World Kiev visit by leaders 'still a risk,' says mayor Klitschko

Kiev visit by leaders 'still a risk,' says mayor Klitschko

DPA WORLD Published June 16,2022 Subscribe

Kiev's mayor Vitali Klitschko on Thursday welcomed the visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his fellow European leaders to the Ukrainian capital.



He was "happy and proud" at the visit, he told the Bild tabloid. "It's a sign of great support at a time when it is still a risk to visit Kiev, because missiles can strike again at any time."



The visit "has above all great symbolic significance and shows support for Ukraine in times of war. There can only be stability in Europe if Putin finally ends this cruel war against our country."































