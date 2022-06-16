News World Italy extends mask requirement for people using public transport

Italy extends mask requirement for people using public transport

DPA WORLD Published June 16,2022 Subscribe

In Italy, people using public transport must continue to wear protective face masks, with the government extending the regulation until September 30 as the coronavirus spreads.



People have to wear masks in buses, subways and trains - as well as in health care settings such as hospitals and nursing homes, in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.



However, masks are no longer compulsory in planes, cinemas, theatres or at indoor sporting events, as most restrictions relating to the coronavirus have elapsed.



The extension of mask-wearing on public transport comes as Italy and some other countries see an increase in case numbers.



Last week Covid-19 infections increased by 32% compared to the week before, the Gimbe health institute said on Thursday.



However, the number of patients needing hospital treament has fallen.



